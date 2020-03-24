Action will be taken if people come out unnecessarily: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday warned that stringent action would be taken against those who do not follow the law and come out onto the streets unnecessarily in violation of steps enforced by government to control the coronavirus spread in the state. Calling for low key Ugadi festival celebrations on March 25, he said those who want to go outside Bengaluru or enter should do it by tonight and stricter restrictions will be in force from Wednesday morning.

"We will take action, we will take very severe action, if they don't follow the law... if necessary we will not mind to book the cases also," Yediyurappa told reporters in response to a question about people unnecessarily coming onto the roads.

The Karnataka government on Monday night announced lockdown till month end in the entire state, to control the spread of virus. Orders were issued on Monday prohibiting gathering of more than five people in public places, stopping public and private transport services, and closing of government offices.

Listing measures taken by the government that include the closing of state borders, postponement of board exams, Yediyurappa appealed to people to have low key Ugadi (New Year) on Wednesday, and asked people not to come out of their houses. Stating that the government's desire was that there should be "curfew like situation" with no one outside, the Chief Minister said people still come out of their houses, which they should not in the interest of their own health.

"We have given instructions that those coming inside Bengaluru and going outside, we have given permission to go or come by this night. From tomorrow we will take stricter action, and everyone should cooperate," he added.

Reminding that Karnataka is at the third spot with regard to number of COVID-19 cases, the chief minister said only with people's cooperation, its spread can be controlled. PTI KSU BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

