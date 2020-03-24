COVID-19: Three nabbed for fleeing quarantine in Mumbai

Three Dubai-returned travellers were apprehended for allegedly fleeing quarantine facilities in the western suburbs here on Tuesday, police said. The trio was nabbed from Wadala in south-central Mumbai, after the police received information that the travellers had fled their mandatory 14-day quarantine, an official said.

The travellers, who are residents of Jharkhand, had returned from Dubai last week and after the initial screening at Mumbai airport, they were stamped and taken to quarantine facilities in Sakinaka, Andheri and Goregaon, he said. However, the trio left the facilities without informing the authorities and went to live with their friend in Wadala, he added.

Some alert residents spotted the three men and informed the police, following which they were taken to an isolation facility in Powai, the official said. A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying prohibitory orders of the Mumbai police and state government, he added.

In a similar incident, a couple was booked for defying orders of home quarantine in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said. The couple from Sanpada, who had returned from Dubai, was stamped at the airport and advised to remain under home quarantine, he said.

However, the duo was spotted roaming outside their home, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

