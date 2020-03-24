Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Three nabbed for fleeing quarantine in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:01 IST
COVID-19: Three nabbed for fleeing quarantine in Mumbai

Three Dubai-returned travellers were apprehended for allegedly fleeing quarantine facilities in the western suburbs here on Tuesday, police said. The trio was nabbed from Wadala in south-central Mumbai, after the police received information that the travellers had fled their mandatory 14-day quarantine, an official said.

The travellers, who are residents of Jharkhand, had returned from Dubai last week and after the initial screening at Mumbai airport, they were stamped and taken to quarantine facilities in Sakinaka, Andheri and Goregaon, he said. However, the trio left the facilities without informing the authorities and went to live with their friend in Wadala, he added.

Some alert residents spotted the three men and informed the police, following which they were taken to an isolation facility in Powai, the official said. A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying prohibitory orders of the Mumbai police and state government, he added.

In a similar incident, a couple was booked for defying orders of home quarantine in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said. The couple from Sanpada, who had returned from Dubai, was stamped at the airport and advised to remain under home quarantine, he said.

However, the duo was spotted roaming outside their home, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bombardier to temporarily shut production at N.Ieland sites

BOMBARDIER - TO STOP PRODUCTION TEMPORARILY AT ALL OUR NORTHERN IRELAND SITES UNTIL APRIL 20 BOMBARDIER - CRITICAL SUPPORT WILL BE REQUIRED TO CONTINUE DURING FURLOUGH, SOME EMPLOYEES REQUIRED TO WORK BOMBARDIER - FURLOUGH CONSISTS OF 3 W...

Life comes first, we can wait: India's Olympic-bound athletes welcome Tokyo Games postponement

Life comes first, sport can wait. This was the collective view of Indias top Olympic-bound athletes, including stalwarts such as M C Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal, as they lauded the Tokyo Games postponement amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has ...

UK lockdown measures are rules not advice - health minister

Lockdown measures set out by the British government on Monday are rules, not advice, and will be enforced, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britons would only be allowed out to shop ...

If we will be negligent towards observing social distance India will have to pay heavy price: PM.

If we will be negligent towards observing social distance India will have to pay heavy price PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020