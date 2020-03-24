J-K launches free ambulance service

At a time when Jammu and Kashmir is under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, Lt Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday dedicated a free ambulance service to the people of the Union Territory. "The operationalisation of 102/108 ambulance service will ensure the delivery of public healthcare services to the patients at their doorsteps," an official spokesman said after the ceremony at Raj Bhavan here.

He said it would provide round-the-clock transportation to the patients requiring immediate medical care, especially those critical, accident victims, pregnant women and sick children. The Lt Governor laid a special emphasis on reaching out to the people with prompt Emergency Medical Services, particularly to those residing in far-flung and difficult pockets of the UT. He stressed on minimizing the response time of the ambulance service and called for increasing their fleet through pooling of various funding sources like CSR, MPLAD and UT Capital Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

