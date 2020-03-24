Omar Abdullah appeals to people to help authorities in combating COVID-19

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was released earlier in the day from detention, has urged people to extend support to the authorities in the battle against coronavirus. Abdullah said on Tuesday that he will do everything in his capacity to help authorities overcome the challenge.

"We face the fight of our lives over the next few weeks and months as we come to terms and work to defeat COVID19. I will do everything in my individual capacity to help the authorities overcome this challenge and I appeal to all of you to do the same," Abdullah tweeted. Omar Abdullah was among several political leaders who were detained after the Central government revoked Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conferece leader said that everyone must follow government instructions in the fight against coronavirus. "We must follow government orders to fight Coronavirus," he said.

Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released from detention earlier this month. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention. (ANI)

