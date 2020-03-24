Left Menu
Curfew:Puducherry CM announces Rs 2,000 to each family holding

  PTI
  • |
  Puducherry
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:56 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday announced Rs 2,000 to each of the over three lakh families covered under the public distribution system to tide over the hardships caused by the curfew in the union territory. Narayanasamy, who announced this at a press conference, said the amount would be disbursed through bank accounts of the families under Direct Benefit transfer system.

He said it would be disbursed to each of the 3,44,706 families belonging to both the below poverty line and above poverty line categories and holding ration cards through bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The government would disburse around Rs 73 crore for the purpose, the chief minister added.

He said the relief would be of help specifically to sections hit by the curfew which came into force on Monday and would remain in force till this month end.PTI COR BN BN.

