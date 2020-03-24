CM Palaniswami announces one more district, TN dt count now 38

Continuing with the exercise to carve out new districts for administrative convenience, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced carving out a new district Mayiladuthurai from Nagapattinam. Making a statement in the Assembly, Palaniswami said "Nagapattinam will be divided into two and Mayiladuthurai will be created as the 38th district of Tamil Nadu." The initiative is considering administrative convenience and to see that government's projects reached the people expeditiously, he said.

Nagapattinam district falls under the Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu and it is about 80 km from Thanjavur. The Assembly session, which was earlier scheduled to be held till March 31, was adjourned sine die today by Speaker P Dhanapal.

The government has announced a lockdown across Tamil Nadu from Tuesday evening 6 pm till March 31. Last year, the government announced five new districts of Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Chengelpet, Tirupattur and Ranipet.

PMK, an ally of the ruling AIADMK, which has been demanding a separate district of Mayiladuthurai for long welcomed the announcement. In November 2019, the government appointed Collectors and police superintendents to the five newly created districts.

