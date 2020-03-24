Stop travelling unnecessarily, don't strain our resources: Uddhav Thackeray on combating COVID19

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people not to strain the resources by travelling unnecessarily. "Do not travel unnecessarily. Don't strain our resources. If possible don't step out. We will come out of this successfully, we need your co-operation," Thackeray said.

Thackeray held a meeting regarding food supplies. "We have enough supplies. Siddhivinayak and Lalbaugcha Raja have come forward for help," he said. "If people are moving out for essentials, be gentle with them and ask them not to move out without any reason. I am asking police that we are not stopping people from living, just changing the lifestyle a bit," he added.

Pune District Collector has instructed all petrol/diesel pumps of the district to stop providing petrol/diesel to the vehicles in the district. Only those involved in emergency/essential services should be allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps. Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total count in the state on Tuesday to 107. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.