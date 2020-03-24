Left Menu
AP reports eighth positive case

  24-03-2020
Andhra Pradesh reported its eighth confirmed COVID-19 case on Tuesday with a 25-year-old man, who returned from London on March 19, testing positive for the virus. The man, who was admitted to a hospital in Tirupati, tested positve on Tuesday, the medical and health department said in a bulletin, It said 14,907 people who returned to the state from various countries were under surveillance.

Of them 2,723 completed the 28-day quarantine period, while another 84 were admitted to hospitals across the state. Meanwhile, state Director General of Police D G Sawang said cases were registered against 338 people under for violating the orders on total lockdown.

Over 200 vehicles in which the people were roaming on the roads were also seized, he said. "The restrictions on account of the lockdown will only increase and we will deal very firmly with those who wilfully violate the prohibitory orders.

It is only in public interest that the lockdown has been imposed," the DGP told reporters. The DGP said while inter-state movement of vehicles and people has been stopped, inter-district borders within the state too would be shut.

In many villages across the state, the villagers themselves used various methods to seal all entry and exit routes to their respective villages to ensure "nobody goes out, nobody comes in." PTI DBV BN BN.

