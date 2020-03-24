Centre must ensure protection of doctors, paramedics: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged the Centre to ensure the protection of doctors and paramedics from being harassed by their landlords and others amid coronavirus outbreak and said that necessary protective gear should be provided for their safety. Earlier today, taking to Twitter Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed his anguish over the reports coming in from various states that landlords are "threatening" to evict them fearing COVID-19 infection.

Replying to Dr Vardhan's tweet, Chief Minister Singh in a tweet wrote: "Shocked by these reports @drharshvardhan. Centre must immediately step in to ensure the protection of doctors and paramedics, who are putting their lives on the line for our sake, from such harassment. Necessary protective gear should also be provided for their safety." Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan asserted that it is the duty of the citizens to keep the morale of doctors and other staff members high in the prevailing situation.

"I'm deeply anguished to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida, Warangal, Chennai, etc., that doctors and paramedics are being ostracised in residential complexes and societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing #COVID2019 infection. Pls don't panic!" Dr Vardhan tweeted. "All precautions are being taken by doctors and staff on #COVID2019 duty to ensure they're not carriers of infection in any way. Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system. On Sunday, the nation applauded their selfless services. It's our bounden duty to keep their morale high," he wrote in another tweet.

This comes after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to observe the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus and express their gratitude for the healthcare professionals by clapping and banging utensils on their terraces and balconies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.