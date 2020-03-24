Samples of 67 patients tested negative in Ernakulam district: Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar

Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Tuesday said that the samples collected from 67 patients in Ernakulam district have been tested negative. "The results of the samples of 67 patients in Ernakulam district were tested negative. These samples were tested in the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Alappuzha. We got the results last night and today morning," said Kumar.

So far, 16 COVID-19 patients are under isolation in this district. "Till now, we have sent 638 samples from the district and we got 614 results. Results for 24 samples is awaited. 129 crew members of the five vessels that arrived at the Port of Cochin yesterday were inspected and no symptoms were found," said Kumar.

"Getting out of the homes should only be for essential reasons. It is being planned to implement a scheme to provide vegetables to people online. It will be in cooperation with the Department of Horticulture and Agriculture," he added. First, it will be implemented in Ernakulam district, the Kerala Minister asserted.

"This will be done by buying vegetables from the farmers. It will be launched today or tomorrow. If the prices of goods are increased in the market, strict action will be taken against those responsible," he added. Meanwhile, five districts in Kerala, including Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram and Ernakulam, have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC to ensure a complete lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state as the number of COVID-19 cases reached over 90 in the state. (ANI)

