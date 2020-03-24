Left Menu
Pumps in Pune to give fuel only to vehicles involved in essential services

The District Collector of Pune on Tuesday instructed all petrol and diesel pumps to stop providing fuel to the vehicles in a bid to reduce their movement on the road in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Maharashtra has reported 101 positive cases of COVID-19 so far with three new cases from Pune on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

However, the filling of petrol and diesel will be allowed in the vehicles, which are involved in providing essential services in the city.

Maharashtra has reported 101 positive cases of COVID-19 so far with three new cases from the city on Tuesday, one in Satara, said the state's Health Department. India has so far reported 519 positive cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths. (ANI)

