Ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities: Railways

As Indian Railways is operating only freight trains across the country amid coronavirus lockdown, it is ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities for the people. "During the situation of lockdown in various States, Indian Railways Staff deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices is working on a 24/7 basis to ensure that the supply of essential items for the nation does not gets affected," read an official statement of Indian Railways.

"Close coordination is being maintained with the state governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay, amidst various restriction imposed in the wake of Covid-19," it added. It stated that on March 23, a total of 474 rakes were loaded for essential commodities like food grains, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, fruits and vegetables, onion, Coal and Petroleum products.

The Indian Railways has suspended the running of all passenger trains till March 31 but will continue the operations of good trains carrying essential supplies amid the worst health crisis witnessed by the nation. (ANI)

