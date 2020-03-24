Left Menu
Noida lockdown: Action taken against 950 people for violating restrictions

  • PTI
  • Noida
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:45 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:45 IST
Over 200 vehicles were impounded and action was taken against 950 people on Tuesday for the non-compliance of the restrictions imposed amid the lockdown due to coronavirus, the Noida police said. As many as 298 FIRs were registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), police said even as public activities remained suspended and people largely stayed indoors for the second day. "A total of 9,122 vehicles were screened, challans were issued in 1,556 cases while 209 vehicles were seized," Police Commissioner Alok Singh said, appealing to the residents of the district to cooperate with the administration in preventing the spread of the virus. "Today, Rs 37,400 were collected for violating Section 144 of the CrPC. Besides, 298 cases were registered for violating Section 188 of the IPC, in which action was taken against 950 people. However, 830 essential services vehicles were not stopped anywhere during this period,” Singh said. He added that the situation is constantly being monitored through a round- the-clock control room in Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi. The district police chief assured that there is “no shortage” of daily-use items and the availability of milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines, masks and other essential commodities is being ensured. “The administration is constantly monitoring the prices of essential commodities including medicines and strict action will be taken against those involved in hoarding, black marketing and profiteering. Hence, there is no need to unnecessarily stock items,” Singh said. He also appealed to people “not to wear masks if there was no need to do so” as it would instil fear among people and those who may need it may not get the masks. The police commissioner said food is being supplied to people living in night shelters, attendants of patients in hospitals

“There is no need to panic or unnecessarily stock items of daily needs as police will deliver medicines and items of daily needs to people,” Singh added. Till Tuesday evening, 11 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for coronavirus, while 33 such cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh and 519 across India, including 10 deaths, according to official statistics

People can contact on 807662361, 6396776904 (Health Department) and 0120-2569901 (Noida administration) round the clock to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered, according to officials.

