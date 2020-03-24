Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country's corona death toll rises to 10, positive cases to 519: Health Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:02 IST
Country's corona death toll rises to 10, positive cases to 519: Health Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 10 in the country with Delhi reporting second death, while the number of coronavirus-positive cases, including casualties, in India, reached 519 on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday, while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Punjab.

According to figures updated at 8.15 pm, the number of active COVID-19 cases was 469 while 40 people have been cured/discharged or migrated. The figure includes 43 foreign nationals and the ten deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, latest ICMR data says a total of 536 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. A 65-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Monday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. But this case was not counted in the health ministry's latest figure. Kerala has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 95, including eight foreign nationals, followed by Maharashtra which recorded 89, including three foreigners, according to the ministry data.

Karnataka has reported 37 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in Telangana rose to 35 including 10 foreigners. Cases in Rajasthan increased to 32, including two foreigners. Uttar Pradesh has 33 positive cases, including a foreign national. Gujarat also has 33 positive cases including a foreigner.

Cases in Delhi stand at 30, including one foreigner. In Haryana, there are 28 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has reported 29 cases.

Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 15 cases, including two foreigners. West Bengal reported nine cases while Andhra Pradesh has eight patients. Both Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh reported seven cases each so far.

Jammu and Kashmir have four cases, so has Uttarakhand, including one foreigner. There are three cases each in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar while there are two cases in Odisha.

Puducherry, Manipur and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

'Stay in Hostels': India asks its students in Bangladesh amid coronavirus concerns

India on Tuesday urged its students studying in Bangladesh to stay in hostels and asked them to not undertake travel to try and cross into India. On Monday, Bangladesh declared a 10-day shutdown, closing down all educational institutions in...

RPF personnel extend helping hand to stranded passengers at Howrah Railway station

As 375 passengers were left stranded at Howrah Railway Station after West Bengal government announced that no public transport will be operational during the lockdown, the Railway Protection Force RPF has taken up the task to help them. We ...

NPR, first phase of Census deferred due to countrywide lockdown: Officials

The exercise to update the National Population Register NPR and the first phase of the Census-2021 have been deferred indefinitely due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Tuesday. The two exer...

US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on hopes of $2 trillion rescue package

Wall Street snapped back from three-year lows and the Dow jumped more than 1,500 points on Tuesday, as hopes of Washington passing an economic rescue package provided a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020