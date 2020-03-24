UP police lodges 1,323 FIRs in state against people breaching lockdown provisions

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday lodged a total of 1,326 criminal cases against people taking the lockdown in its 18 districts lightly and violating its provisions. "To implement lockdown in various districts strictly, the police registered 1,326 FIRs against violaters," DGP HC Awasthi said.

The FIRs were lodged under IPC section 188 which deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant. He said 1,26,462 vehicles were checked in districts that were locked down and 38,308 vehicles were challaned while 2423 of them were seized A fine of Rs 83,48,451 was also realised from violaters.

The police action was taken in 18 districts locked down in the state till Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

