Himachal factory booked for running during lockdown, did jobs for Coca Cola

Police have registered a case against an Himachal Pradesh unit to which Coca Cola outsourced work, accusing it of violating lockdown orders imposed to fight coronavirus. The unit run by Krish Flexipacks in Solan district was found in operation during a surprise check on Monday night, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.

Operation of all units barring those manufacturing essential commodities has been banned during the lockdown, officials said. An FIR was registered at the Nalagarh police station against the factory and its owners under sections 188, 269 and 270, the SP said on Tuesday, the SP said.

Section 188 relates to disobedience of orders issued by a public servant. The other two deal with acts which could lead to spread of infection. Reacting to an earlier PTI report, a Coca Cola statement said, “We would like to clarify it is factually incorrect and that no FIR was registered against Coca Cola India or its bottlers to this effect.” However, PTI had not reported that a case was registered against Coca Cola India itself.

Police confirmed that an FIR (number 102/2020) was registered at Nalagarh police station against the unit, to which Coca Cola and other companies outsource work. Among the jobs reportedly undertaken by the unit is printing labels. Police said they are making further inquiries.

About a dozen people were found working at the unit under the supervision of engineering head Nitish Kumar and supervisor Sanjay Kumar, according to police. Police said the unit is owned Shailesh Seth. In his recent order, Solan deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate K C Chaman banned operation of all units in the district during the lockdown, barring those manufacturing essential commodities like pharmaceuticals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.