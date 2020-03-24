India gets first indigenous COVID19 testing kit

As part of efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus, a Pune-based company has developed the country's first indigenous COVID19 testing kit. It has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "The indigenous #COVID19 testing kit has been approved by the ICMR and a single kit costs Rs 80,000," said one of the representatives of Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.

He also said that a single kit can test 100 patients. He said the company has capacity to produce 1-1.5 lakh masks per week. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 118 lab facilities were available for COVID19 testing.

