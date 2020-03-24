Left Menu
Coronavirus: 45 held in J-K's Ganderbal, Kupwara for violating prohibitory orders

Forty-five people were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Kupwara districts on Tuesday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, police said. While 11 people were arrested in Ganderbal, 34 were taken into custody in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official spokesperson said.

In Ganderbal, police arrested 10 drivers and a shopkeeper found violating the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the CrPC, he said. Police also seized the 10 trucks and registered cases against all those held, the spokesperson said.

In Kupwara district, six persons were arrested and six vehicles seized for violating the prohibitory orders in Handwara region and three were taken into custody, along with their vehicles, in Kralgund area, the spokesperson said. He said while 15 persons were held in Kupwara's Vilgam area, 10 people were taken into custody in Qalamabad for not taking the lockdown seriously.

Police have registered cases against all of them, the spokesperson added. On Monday, 49 people were held in different parts of the Valley for violating prohibitory orders imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

