GMC Jammu declared dedicated COVID hospital, retired docs to be hired for underserved areas

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:14 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday declared the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, as dedicated COVID-19 hospital and approved hiring of retired doctors for emergency services in underserved areas. The decision was taken by the Administrative Council, headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu, at a meeting convened to review the steps being taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said. He said the meeting decided to declare the GMC Jammu as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for Jammu province and asked the Administrative Secretary Health Department and the Principal of the GMC to ensure that the hospital is readied for the purpose by Wednesday evening.

The Council also noted that there were a number of underserved areas facing acute shortage of doctors. In order to mitigate the problem, it approved the hiring of retired doctors against available vacancies for one year for emergency services in underserved areas, the spokesman said. He said the meeting directed the Health Department to review the availability of all equipment including ventilators and procure additional equipment as required on a war footing.

Regarding interdistrict operations, the council directed that all movement be strictly restricted and regulated. However, it advised the administration to ensure that a smooth system of passes be operationalised so that essential supplies and services continue uninterrupted. In view of the restrictions on the movement of traffic on the highways, the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) was directed to run Jammu-Srinagar and interdistrict services as required, the spokesman said. It was also decided that passes for vehicles of essential services personnel shall be issued as required, he said.

He said the meeting also directed the SRTC and State Motor Garages to undertake fumigation of their vehicles to ensure all cleanliness of their fleets and prevent any spread of infection..

