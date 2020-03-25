Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Curfew relaxed in Punjab

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 11:05 IST
Coronavirus: Curfew relaxed in Punjab

The curfew clamped in Punjab to check the spread of coronavirus was relaxed on Wednesday to let people buy essential commodities, officials said. In many parts of the state, the curfew was relaxed from 6 am to 9 am for buying milk, vegetables and fruits and then from 8 am to 11 am for purchasing groceries and medicines, they said.

Though milk was delivered at people's doorstep in most parts of the state, they were allowed to visit neighbourhood shops for buying vegetables and other items of daily needs, as per initial reports. On Tuesday, the state government had announced that Deputy Commissioners will ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities such as groceries, milk, fruits and vegetables through pre-identified hawkers or distributors, wherever possible.

However, people at many places complained of being forced to pay more for buying vegetables and fruits, as per reports. While newspapers at several places were not delivered on Wednesday. The state government has released a district-wise list of helpline numbers for people. Due to the curfew, there were some reports of farmers not able to reach cities to sell their produce including vegetables and other commodities.

A day after police used mild force against violators, people, barring at few places, largely remained indoors and adhered to the restrictions. "Most of people have now understood and they did not venture out of their homes today," said a police officer in Amritsar, adding that strict action would be taken if anyone defies the curfew.

On Tuesday, police had registered 232 FIRs and arrested 111 people for the curfew violation. Punjab had imposed a state-wide curfew on Monday as a measure to check the spread of the deadly infection. It has reported 29 coronavirus cases so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

New York virus lockdown puts US Open at Winged Foot in limbo

The closure of Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, because of coronavirus concerns have at least temporarily halted preparations there for the 2020 US Open. The US Golf Association said in a statement to GolfChannel.com that it c...

Nearly three-quarters of people in G7 expect virus to make their households poorer -survey

Seventy percent of people in Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States expect their household to lose income due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey on Wednesday. The highly contagious coronavirus h...

Sudan's minister of defence dies of heart attack in south Sudan

Sudans minister of defence, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, where he was taking part in peace negotiations between the government and armed movements in Juba, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early o...

Solskjaer, Stoney share message for Manchester United fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Manchester United managers of mens and womens teams, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Casey Stoney, shared a message for the fans amid coronavirus pandemic saying that we all need to come together during these unprecedented times. Firstly, on behal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020