Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

The Haryana government deputes 22 officials, including 19 IAS officers, for planning, coordination and monitoring activities for the prevention and control of coronavirus. 11:41 a.m.

The Press Council of India (PCI) advises all states to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth functioning of media amid the nationwide lockdown. 11:37 a.m.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) not to obstruct or close food processing units, and maintain uninterrupted supply amid lockdown in the country due to coronavirus outbreak. 11:21 a.m.

Pegging the cost of the COVID-19 lockdown at USD 120 billion (approximately Rs 9 lakh crore) or 4 per cent of the GDP, analysts sharply cut their growth estimates and stressed on the need to announce an economic package. 11:14 a.m.

The latest samples of two COVID-19 patients, taken after 14 days in isolation at a hospital in Noida were negative for coronavirus, officials say. 11:06 a.m.

With various political parties, community clubs and NGOs having to stop organising blood donation camps due to the lockdown, blood banks in West Bengal are facing an acute shortage of supply, officials say. 11:05 a.m.

The rate at which the coronavirus is spreading in New York is "accelerating" like a “bullet train” coming towards the region as the number of confirmed cases in the US state "is doubling about every three days," Governor Andrew Cuomo says. 11:04 a.m.

The curfew clamped in Punjab to check coronavirus spread was relaxed to let people buy essential commodities, officials say. 10:57 a.m.

Stock brokers and other personnel related to capital markets continue to face difficulties in commuting to their workplaces amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak. 10:47 a.m.

Citing the 21-day national lockdown announced by India, and tough measures by other countries, a top American daily calls for similar steps in the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 10:42 a.m.

Expressing "deep concern" over the rising number of the novel coronavirus cases in New York, members of the US Coronavirus Task Force urge all those who have left the city in the last few days to self-quarantine themselves. 10:37 a.m.

The UN expresses solidarity with India in its fight against coronavirus, with a top official at the world body's health agency praising PM Narendra Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown as a "comprehensive and robust" response. 10:25 a.m.

The Union Home Ministry asks private security agencies not to lay off guards or deduct their salaries during the 21-day lockdown period to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 10:08 a.m. A batch of 277 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan, a defence spokesperson says.

10:05 a.m. Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan says the government is monitoring the availability of essential commodities in the market amid nationwide lockdown for next 21 days to check the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

10:02 a.m. The number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 562 while the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country is revised down to nine, according to Health Ministry data.

10:00 a.m. Walmart-owned Flipkart says it is suspending its operations temporarily as India entered into a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

9:53 a.m. Equity benchmark Sensex jumps over 600 points in opening session after the government took drastic measures to combat COVID-19 with PM Narendra Modi announcing a complete lockdown of the country for 21 days.

9:23 a.m. Three fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 39, state government's bulletin says.

9:22 a.m. Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic, resumes bus services within the city for the first time since the nine-week lockdown even as 47 new imported cases were reported from the country 9:00 a.m.

Ivanka Trump, the senior advisor to President Donald Trump, lauds Indian hotel chain OYO for offering free stays to doctors in US amid COVID19 crisis 8:44 a.m. The Centre asks the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the 21-day lockdown period announced to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

7:48 a.m. The government gives power to zonal Deputy Commissioners to take "strict penal action" against landlords who have been forcing doctors and paramedical staff, engaged in fighting the novel coronavirus, to vacate their rented premises.

7:36 a.m. The number of coronavirus cases in the US jumps by nearly 10,000 while about 150 Americans died in a day even as President Donald Trump hopes to reopen the country's economy by Easter, April 12.

5:50 a.m. A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Madurai, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar says. 2:42 a.m.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government bans export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market..

