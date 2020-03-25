50-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram; second

A 50-year-old pastor, who recently returned from Amsterdam, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, making it the second case of the disease in the Northeast, Health Minister R Lalthangliana said on Wednesday. The test report of the man, a resident of Aizawl, arrived on Tuesday night from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), he said.

"We received the test result late last night. It is an imported case and the patient is fine," Lalthangliana told reporters. The health minister urged people not to panic after the state reported its first case.

Eric Zomawia, the mission director of National Health Mission (NHM) here, said the patient was in the Netherlands for higher studies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

