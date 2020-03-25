Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:28 IST
Coronavirus: GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March

As the coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted revenues of the aviation sector, GoAir CEO Vinay Dube stated on Wednesday that all employees will be taking a pay cut in March. Dube had announced last week that only the top leadership of GoAir would be taking a pay cut of up to 50 per cent.

During the last few days, the airline has also taken other cost cutting measures -- it has laid off its expat pilots, asked its employees to go on leave without pay on a rotational basis, and announced that its top leadership would be taking a pay cut of up to 50 per cent. In an official communication to employees, Dube on Wednesday said, "Under the current conditions we find ourselves in, we are left with no choice but to extend salary cuts for all of us for the month of March. We will ensure that the lowest pay grades suffer the least." India has banned international commercial passenger flights from Sunday. Moreover, domestic flights have also been suspended from Tuesday midnight.

Last week, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta stated that the senior employees of the low-cost carrier will have a pay cut of up to 25 per cent. Air India also announced that the pandemic has caused "insurmountable dip" in revenues and therefore, it is reducing the allowances of all employees - except cabin crew - by 10 per cent for the next three months. In his email to employees on Wednesday, Dube said, "With the grounding of our fleet for the next 21 days, GoAir will require only a skeletal base of employees to focus on the preservation of our aircraft and the reopening of our skies. I request the rest of our employees to stay at home and respect the 21-day lockdown announced by the Honourable Prime Minister." On the issue of pay cuts for everyone, he said he is acutely aware of the pain this decision will inflict on employees and their families, but he does not see another way for the airline to get through this crisis and provide the employees with long-term employment. "In GoAir's 14-year history, we have never cut employee salaries or deferred salary payments. And throughout our 14-year history our employees have stood by us and taken care of our customers with pride and honour," he stated. "When the tide turns once again, and it will, GoAir will find a way to compensate all of you for the sacrifice you are being asked to make at this juncture. Given the strong business fundamentals of GoAir, I believe that moment is not so far away," Dube added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka Police warns strict legal action against people who violate countrywide curfew

Sri Lanka police on Wednesday warned of strict legal action against the people who violate a countrywide curfew. In a statement, police said those who violate the curfew will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and legal action...

Fire at Iran's Abadan petrochemicals plant brought under control - state media

A fire that broke out at a unit of Irans Abadan Petrochemicals Company on Wednesday has been brought under control, state media reported.State broadcaster IRIB said the blaze was caused by a pipe that burst at a unit of the plant, located n...

UPDATE 1-France launches 4 bln euro support plan for start-ups - minister

France will roll out a 4 billion euro 4.33 billion liquidity support plan for start-ups in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, junior minister Cdric O said on Wednesday.Investments in early stage digital companies have boomed in France in...

Eurozone bond yields steady as U.S. fiscal boost calms nerves

Bond market participants breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as eurozone government bonds steadied, following sessions of wild swings driven by the coronavirus crisis and concern over its impact on the global economy.With policymakers in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020