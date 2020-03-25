Left Menu
Development News Edition

People in Pb, Chandigarh move out of homes despite curfew

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:55 IST
People in Pb, Chandigarh move out of homes despite curfew

Despite the curfew, people in Punjab and union territory of Chandigarh moved out of their homes to buy essential items on Wednesday morning claiming that the authorities failed to ensure their home delivery as promised. While the authorities have fixed different time slots in all districts for the delivery of essential commodities at doorsteps, people at several places complained that they did not get the items especially groceries, fruits and vegetables.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that Deputy Commissioners would ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities such as groceries, milk, fruits and vegetables through pre-identified hawkers or distributors, wherever possible. The authorities said phone numbers of the designated vegetable sellers, grocery shops, pharmacies etc. were shared with the people so that they could get items home delivered.

"I have not been able to get vegetables delivered at my home," said a resident of Mohali where district authorities had announced relaxation of curfew but withdrew the order later. Left with no other choice, people went to their neighbourhood markets and shops to buy essential items and at some places, long queues were witnessed outside milk booths and pharmacies.

District authorities at most places had fixed the 6 am to 9 am slot for home delivery of milk while the timing for the supply of groceries and medicines was 8 am to 11 am. At several places in the state, milk was delivered at people's doorstep, while many complained of being forced to pay more for vegetables and fruits, as per initial reports. Newspapers at several places were not delivered.

The state government has released a district-wise list of helpline numbers for people. Due to the curfew, there were some reports of farmers not able to reach cities to sell their produce including vegetables and other commodities.

A day after police used mild force against violators, people, barring at few places, largely remained indoors and adhered to the curfew restrictions imposed by the authorities. "Most of the people have now understood and they did not venture out of their homes today (Wednesday)," said a police officer in Amritsar, adding that strict action will be taken against those who defy the restrictions.

On Tuesday, police had registered 232 FIRs and arrested 111 people for the curfew violation. Punjab had imposed a state-wide curfew on Monday as a measure to check the spread of the deadly infection. It has reported 29 coronavirus cases so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks extend gains on U.S. stimulus cheer

Hong Kong stocks rose for a second session on Wednesday, hitting their highest in more than a week, as Washington moved closer to delivering trillions of dollars of stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. The Ha...

China's Hubei eases coronavirus curbs; new imported cases decline

Chinas Hubei, the epicentre of the countrys coronavirus outbreak, started returning to normal on Wednesday as authorities lifted two months of counter-epidemic restrictions that locked down the province and its capital Wuhan.Mainland China ...

Pak suspends domestic flights as coronavirus cases cross 1,000

Pakistan has suspended all domestic flight operations until April 2 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus after the country reported over 1,000 cases and seven deaths from the COVID-19 infection, authorities said on Wednesday. The nat...

Sri Lanka Police warns strict legal action against people who violate countrywide curfew

Sri Lanka police on Wednesday warned of strict legal action against the people who violate a countrywide curfew. In a statement, police said those who violate the curfew will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and legal action...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020