Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: MPs from Uttar Pradesh use MPLADS funds for medical equipment, kits

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow/Ballia
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 14:13 IST
Coronavirus: MPs from Uttar Pradesh use MPLADS funds for medical equipment, kits

People's representatives cutting across party lines have come forward to extend financial help through their Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and MLA funds for dealing with the crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said that its party president Akhilesh Yadav has extended financial aid worth Rs 1 crore to the fund for providing coronavirus testing kits and other life saving kits for the doctors and health workers of Azamgarh Medical College.

The tweet also mentioned that the party has appealed to all the people to cooperate during these difficult times. Yadav is a Lok Sabha member from Azamgarh. A report from Ballia said that UP Minister of State for Sports Upendra Tiwari has given Rs 1 crore from his MLA local area development fund for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in his assembly segment of Phephna.

In a letter sent to the district magistrate of Ballia, Tiwari also announced that his salary and allowances as minister of state for a month should be deposited in the disaster fund. BJP Rajya Sabha member Neeraj Shekhar has proposed giving his entire fund to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and King George's Medical University in Lucknow and Ballia district hospital to deal with COVID-19 as per requirement.

BSP MLA from Rasra (Ballia) Umashankar Singh has given Rs 15 lakh and BJP MLA from Belthara Road (Ballia) Dhananjay Kanaujiya has allocated Rs 11 lakh as per the letters written by them to the district authorities. The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had issued fresh guidelines on Tuesday allowing the use of MPLADS fund for the purpose.

The ministry, based on the requests of MPs, decided that district authorities may utilise MPLADS funds for medical testing, screening and other facilities required to detect and contain COVID-19, an order said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks extend gains on U.S. stimulus cheer

Hong Kong stocks rose for a second session on Wednesday, hitting their highest in more than a week, as Washington moved closer to delivering trillions of dollars of stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. The Ha...

China's Hubei eases coronavirus curbs; new imported cases decline

Chinas Hubei, the epicentre of the countrys coronavirus outbreak, started returning to normal on Wednesday as authorities lifted two months of counter-epidemic restrictions that locked down the province and its capital Wuhan.Mainland China ...

Pak suspends domestic flights as coronavirus cases cross 1,000

Pakistan has suspended all domestic flight operations until April 2 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus after the country reported over 1,000 cases and seven deaths from the COVID-19 infection, authorities said on Wednesday. The nat...

Sri Lanka Police warns strict legal action against people who violate countrywide curfew

Sri Lanka police on Wednesday warned of strict legal action against the people who violate a countrywide curfew. In a statement, police said those who violate the curfew will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and legal action...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020