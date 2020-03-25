Renu Swarup to continue as Secretary of Dept of Biotechnology till her retirement

Renu Swarup will continue to work as the Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology till next month-end, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday. She took over as the secretary of the department on April 10, 2018 for a two-year term.

The competent authority has approved continuation of Swarup till April 30, 2020, i.e. the date of her superannuation, it said. The move assumes significance as the country is working upon containing the spread of coronavirus. The Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology is mandated to promote large-scale use of biotechnology among others.

