Low-key Ugadi celebrations in Karnataka

  PTI
  Bengaluru
  Updated: 25-03-2020 16:06 IST
  Created: 25-03-2020 16:06 IST
Low-key Ugadi celebrations in Karnataka

With the COVID-19 spread looming large and the government ordering a lockdown to combat the threat, it was a low-key Ugadi celebrations in Karnataka with people mostly staying indoors. People ushered in the New Year amid all social and commercial activities other than essential services being halted to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Ugadi is a festival celebrating New Year's Day for Hindus from Karnataka and some other states. Visits to temples and family gatherings, common on Ugadi, were not seen as prohibitory orders are in place aimed at ensuring social distancing.

Though usual heavy rush was not seen at major markets where people come in large numbers to buy festive essentials, people were seen flocking to shops and markets in nearby localities to purchase vegetables, flowers and grocery on the occasion. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had appealed to people to have a low-key Ugadi and not to venture out of their homes.

He had also warned of stringent action against those violating the prohibitory orders in place in the wake of the coronavirus..

