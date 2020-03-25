Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rebate in taxes on export of garments, made-ups to continue

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) from April 1 onward until such time that the scheme is merged with the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:23 IST
Rebate in taxes on export of garments, made-ups to continue
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing media after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) from April 1 onward until such time that the scheme is merged with the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Wednesday.

With effect from April 1, RoSCTL scheme for apparel and made-ups will be continued without any change in scheme guidelines and rates as notified by the Ministry of Textiles till such time that the RoSCTL is merged with RoDTEP.

The continuation of RoSCTL beyond March 31 is expected to make the textile sector competitive by rebating all taxes/levies which are currently not being rebated under any other mechanism, Javadekar added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

UK intensive care demand to peak within 3 weeks, Ferguson says

If Britains measures for tackling the coronavirus outbreak work then intensive care demand will peak in 2 12 to 3 weeks time, a top epidemiologist who advised the government said on Wednesday. If, and its an if, were moderately confident as...

Spain asks NATO for coronavirus testing kits, ventilators, protective gear

The Spanish army has asked its NATO partners for coronavirus testing kits, ventilators and protective gear as part of the alliances international assistance arrangements, Spanish armed forces chief Miguel Villarroya said on Wednesday.He sai...

INSIGHT-As coronavirus hits Venezuela, Maduro further quashes dissent

On March 13, Melquiades Avila, an indigenous leader and journalist in the remote Venezuelan state of Delta Amacuro, asked on his popular Facebook account Will our hospital be ready for coronavirusEarlier that week, as Venezuela confirmed it...

Netanyahu ally resigns as speaker of Israel parliament

Israels parliamentary speaker, an ally of Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned Wednesday, clearing the way for a vote that could see him replaced by an opponent of the embattled premier. Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahus right-wing Likud party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020