Rebate in taxes on export of garments, made-ups to continue

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) from April 1 onward until such time that the scheme is merged with the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Wednesday.

With effect from April 1, RoSCTL scheme for apparel and made-ups will be continued without any change in scheme guidelines and rates as notified by the Ministry of Textiles till such time that the RoSCTL is merged with RoDTEP.

The continuation of RoSCTL beyond March 31 is expected to make the textile sector competitive by rebating all taxes/levies which are currently not being rebated under any other mechanism, Javadekar added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

