Cabinet approves India, Germany MoU for technological cooperation in railway

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ministry of Railways, Government of India with DB Engineering & Consulting GMBH of Germany for technological cooperation in Railway Sector. The MoU was signed in February 2020.

Details:

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technological cooperation in the Railway Sector will enable cooperation in the following areas:

Freight operations (including cross-border transport, automotive transport, and logistics,)Passenger operations (including high-speed and cross-border traffic),

Infrastructure building and management (including dedicated freight corridors and development of passenger stations),

Development of a modern, competitive railway organization (including the improvement of organizational structures and railway reformation),

IT solutions for railway operations, marketing, and sales as well as administrative purposes,

Predictive Maintenance, Private train operations, and

Any other area which may be mutually agreed in writing between the two parties.

(With Inputs from PIB)

