Delhi elected 26 MLAs facing criminal cases over candidates with clean background: ADR

Delhi elected 43 MLAs facing criminal cases in the recent assembly elections and 26 of them won against a runner up "with a clean background", a new report by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Delhi Election Watch said Wednesday. The report, released on Wednesday, also said the people in the national capital elected 52 "crorepati" MLAs with 15 of them winning against a "non-crorepati" candidate.

Of the 26 MLAs who defeated candidates with a clean background, nine registered a victory margin of more than 20 percent. AAP''s Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, who had declared several criminal cases pending against him in his election affidavit, registered the largest margin of victory in the polls -- 39.67 percent, the report said.

Only eight MLAs with clean backgrounds won against a runner up with declared criminal cases, ADR, a non-government organisation working on electoral reforms, said. Among the 43 MLAs facing criminal cases, 37 had declared, in their affidavits, serious penal offences including those related to rape, attempt to murder and crime against women, pending against them, it said.

Thirteen of the 37 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Of the 13, one has declared cases related to rape. In the previous assembly, 24 MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

"Fifteen out of 52 'crorepati' MLAs won against a 'non-crorepati' runners up. Of them, six won with more than 20 percent margin of victory," the ADR said. As per the analysis, 11 non-crorepati MLAs won against crorepati runners up.

Four of them registered a victory margin of more than 20 percent..

