UP MLAs, MLCs authorised to use local area development fund for anti-corona fight: Official

Members of Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and council will now be able to use their Local Area Development Fund for medical testing and other facilities to detect and contain coronavirus, a senior official said here. "MLAs and MLCs will now be able to use their local area funds for helping talckling Corona situation. The rules in this regard are being amended and orders will be issued soon," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here.

Awasthi said the Centre has decided that district authorities may utilise MPLADS funds for medical testing, screening and other facilities required to detect and contain COVID-19. The state is also going to issue similar order.

