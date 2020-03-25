All Mail/Express trains to be extended till 14 April

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, Ministry of Railways has decided to extend the cancellation of passenger train services on Indian Railways, i.e. all Mail/Express trains (including premium trains), passenger trains, suburban trains and trains of Metro Railway, Kolkata shall be extended till 2400 hrs of 14th April 2020.

However, freight train operations are being continued to ensure the supply of essential commodities.

