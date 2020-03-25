UP MLAs, MLCs authorised to use local area development fund for anti-corona fight: Official

Members of Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and council will now be able to use their Local Area Development Fund for the ongoing fight against the spread of coronavirus spread and contribute it to create facilities for medical testing and take other anti-COVID-19 steps, a senior official said here. "MLAs and MLCs will now be able to use their local area funds for tackling the situation arising out of the coronavirus spread. The rules in this regard are being amended and orders will be issued soon," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here.

Awasthi said the Centre has decided that district authorities may utilise MPLADS funds for to create facilities for medical testing, screening and take other steps to detect and contain COVID-19. The state is also going to issue similar order.

