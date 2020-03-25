RSS starts distributing food kits to daily wage workers in Bengaluru

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started distributing food kits to daily wage workers in the city to help them during the 21-day lockdown period imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

The kit contains five kg of rice, one kg of toor dal, half a litre of cooking oil, 500 grams of salt and one kg each of onion and potato, an RSS functionary said

"Swayamsevaks have initiated the process to identify such deserving families at various slums and other such areas of Bengaluru”, the functionary said. PTI RS APR AQS ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.