MP reports first coronavirus death; elderly woman succumbs

A 65-year-old Ujjain-based womandied of coronavirus at a hospital here on Wednesday, becomingthe first COVID-19 fatality in Madhya Pradesh, said a seniorofficer

The woman was undergoing treatment at Indore'sgovernment-run M Y Hospital, where she succumbed to the viralinfection, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi told PTI

She was admitted to the hospital here after gettinginitial treatment at Ujjain, her hometown, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.