CBI court sentences former JE to 4 yrs rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

A special CBI court here has sentenced a former junior engineer of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case, the agency said on Wednesday

"The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Rouse Avenue Courts, New Delhi has sentenced Ashok Kumar, then Junior Engineer (Civil) of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, Government of NCT, Delhi to undergo four years Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs 35,000 in a bribery case," said CBI spokesperson R K Gaur. The agency had booked Kumar on August 10, 2015 after getting a complaint that he demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for preparation of bills for two works -- at a slaughter House and a poultry market -- in Gazipur, the spokesperson said

Gaur said the agency laid a trap and caught Kumar red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on January 2, 2016 before the designated court against the accused, he said.

