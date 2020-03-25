Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, govt to issue e-passes to essential services staff: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:40 IST
5 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, govt to issue e-passes to essential services staff: Kejriwal

Five new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in past 24 hours, pushing the number of total cases to 35, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, as his government decided to issue e-passes for people associated with essential services to commute during the lockdown. People ensuring essential services such as milk sellers, vegetable vendors and grocers can call helpline 1031 to get the passes on their mobile phones, Kejriwal said during a digital press conference.

The chief minister said people can walk down to shops nearby to buy items of daily use. Amid reports of medical staffers being harassed by landlords to vacate the premises, Kejriwal requested the house owners to not misbehave with the professionals out to fight and contain the virus.

The harassment of medical staff cannot be tolerated, he said, warning that strict action will be taken against the landlords..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Ration to be delivered to homes of around 1.6 lakh families in Srinagar

Around 1.60 lakh families in Srinagar city would get ration delivered to their homes from Saturday as part of measures by the administration to contain the spread of coronavirus in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the lockdown...

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Purnia arms case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in its special court in Purnia arms case, in which highly sophisticated weapons and ammunition were recovered. The charge-sheet was filed against accused ...

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Purnia arms case

The NIA on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against one of the prime members of an illegal weapons trafficking network for his alleged involvement in supplying arms and ammunition to Naxals in Jharkhand, an official said. Santos...

World News Roundup: EU states need 10 times more coronavirus equipment; Iran warns of second wave of coronavirus

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. ExclusiveEU states need 10 times more coronavirus equipment - internal documentEuropean Union states need 10 times as much personal protective equipment and other medical devices, such as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020