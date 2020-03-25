Community kitchens for migrant labourers being set up in Ernakulam

Kerala's Ernakulam district, home to a large number of migrant labourers, is making special arrangements, including setting up community kitchens, for their comfortable stay in the district during the 21-day lockdown in view of coronavirus threat. Special camps would be set up in the district for ensuring a healthy and comfortable stay for them, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said in a statement here.

He said the workers would be given food and community kitchens would be set up for the purpose. The issue of migrant labourers was discussed in a video conference conducted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday morning, he said.

The chief minister directed the collector to ensure the intervention of their employers to rehabilitate migrant labourers. Meanwhile, the state Labour Department directed district labour officers to take necessary steps to provide food and shelter and ensure the health of the migrant labourers who have become jobless due to the virus outbreak.

