Back-back-back western disturbances to bring more rain to Delhi

Back-to-back western disturbances are expected to bring more rains to the national capital, which has already recorded 103.3 mm rainfall this month, the highest ever in March. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said rains are expected in Delhi on Wednesday night under the influence of an active western disturbance.

"Light rains are likely on Thursday evening/night as well under the influence of another western disturbance," he said. "This WD will peak on Friday, when hailstorm, dust storm/thunderstorm, with winds gusting up to 45 kmph, will prevail over Delhi-NCR," Srivastava said.

The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius by March 30 after the weather system withdraws on Saturday, the IMD said. The city on Wednesday recorded a low of 16.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33.3 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this season. The air quality in the city improved significantly, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording its overall air quality index at 4 pm at 77, which falls in the satisfactory category.

Weather experts said the air quality has been improving over the last few days due to favourable wind speed and lesser number of vehicles on the roads in view of the lockdown imposed by the city government to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The city government has imposed a lockdown, restricting all but essential services like police, health, groceries, pharmacies, banks, petrol pumps etc, to prevent the spread of the deadly virus..

