Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low-key Ugadi celebrations in Telangana due to coronavirus, lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:59 IST
Low-key Ugadi celebrations in Telangana due to coronavirus, lockdown

Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, was a low-key affair in Telangana as people stayed indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown. In Hyderabad and across Telangana, the government allowed outlets selling essential goods to open during the day time and people bought neem flowers, raw mango, jaggery, pepper powder, coconut, tamarind and salt to mark the traditional Ugadi Pachchadi.

All these items denote various phases of life during the year. People drew 'rangolis' in front of their homes and decorated their entrance with neem leaves and flowers and later performed pooja. Ugadi is also known as 'Sri Sarvari Nama Samvatsaram'.

To avoid congregation at temples and other religious places, the 'Panchanga Sravanam' (the ritual of reading the almanac during Ugadi) was organised at the Endowments Office and telecast live. All temples under the endowments department were shut for public but regular poojas were done.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed her Ugadi greetings to the people in a video message. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Union minister G Kishan Reddy also extended their wishes. Rao said, "I pray the almighty to bless the state and people with happiness, prosperity and good health".

Reddy said "Let's celebrate this Ugadi by staying home and staying safe, with new aspirations and dreams"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 180 cases registered, 5,103 people detained for violating lockdown orders: Delhi police

More than 180 cases were registered and 5,103 people detained on Wednesday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said. According to the data shared by Delhi police, 183 cases were registered under section 1...

TV journalist beaten up by cops during reporting on lockdown

A senior journalist with a national English news channel on Wednesday alleged he was beaten up by policemen while reporting on lockdown in adjoining Thane district. Uttkarsh Chaturvedi, deputy news editor with ET Now, a leading business new...

Ration to be delivered to homes of around 1.6 lakh families in Srinagar

Around 1.60 lakh families in Srinagar city would get ration delivered to their homes from Saturday as part of measures by the administration to contain the spread of coronavirus in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the lockdown...

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Purnia arms case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in its special court in Purnia arms case, in which highly sophisticated weapons and ammunition were recovered. The charge-sheet was filed against accused ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020