Low-key Ugadi celebrations in Telangana due to coronavirus, lockdown

Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, was a low-key affair in Telangana as people stayed indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown. In Hyderabad and across Telangana, the government allowed outlets selling essential goods to open during the day time and people bought neem flowers, raw mango, jaggery, pepper powder, coconut, tamarind and salt to mark the traditional Ugadi Pachchadi.

All these items denote various phases of life during the year. People drew 'rangolis' in front of their homes and decorated their entrance with neem leaves and flowers and later performed pooja. Ugadi is also known as 'Sri Sarvari Nama Samvatsaram'.

To avoid congregation at temples and other religious places, the 'Panchanga Sravanam' (the ritual of reading the almanac during Ugadi) was organised at the Endowments Office and telecast live. All temples under the endowments department were shut for public but regular poojas were done.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed her Ugadi greetings to the people in a video message. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Union minister G Kishan Reddy also extended their wishes. Rao said, "I pray the almighty to bless the state and people with happiness, prosperity and good health".

Reddy said "Let's celebrate this Ugadi by staying home and staying safe, with new aspirations and dreams"..

