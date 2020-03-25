4 men arrested, 3 juveniles apprehend for robbing chemist shop owner in northwest Delhi's Rohini

The police have arrested four men and apprehended three juveniles for allegedly robbing a chemist shop owner in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Puru (23), Ashish (29), Ajay (24) and Harish (19), all residents of Rohini, they said. On March 20 at round 11 pm, three to four unidentified men assaulted a person named Kailash Chand in Rohini's sector-7 area when he along with his son and servant named Ravi were closing his medical shop, a senior police officer said. The accused also assaulted Ravi and took away a bag containing Rs 4,70,000 and four mobile phones, police said. "During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the nearby area and identified one of the accused. On Sunday, police raided a park at Sector-6 and apprehended seven persons, including three juveniles," Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said. Interrogation revealed that Puru used to arrange car. One of the juveniles, who worked as a salesman in a showroom in Sector-7, gathered information about traders, Mishra said. They were planning to target a food joint when they were nabbed. They confessed to their involvement in more than 50 cases, including robbery and snatching, he said. Two country-made pistols, four live cartridges, one toy gun, Rs two lakh, nine mobile phones, one car and four two-wheelers were recovered from their possession, the officer added.

