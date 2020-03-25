Man held for calling woman 'coronavirus' in Mukherjee Nagar

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly calling a woman "coronavirus" after spitting paan on her face in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, police said. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Vohra, a resident of Model Town, they said. On Sunday, the woman lodged a report alleging that a man slowed down his scooter, spat paan on her face and called her "coronavirus" at a street, a senior police officer said. Thereafter, a case under IPC section 506 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of Vijay Nagar area and searched for a white colour scooter. After identifying the scooter, the accused was nabbed on Wednesday, police said. The vehicle was recovered from his possession, they added. Vohra works at a cooker manufacturing factory at Anand Parbat, the police said.

