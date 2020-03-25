Ensure uninterrupted water & sewerage services amid lockdown: DJB VC Raghav Chadha to officials

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday issued directions to ensure uninterrupted water and sewerage services across the national capital amid the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. At a meeting, Chadha directed DJB officials to ensure that supply of essential chemicals and other items required to clean water remains uninterrupted.

He asked officials to coordinate with local police officials for "unhindered movement of water tankers". The water utility has also asked its staff to strictly follow all social distancing measures. The DJB also decided to quickly release payment to vendors involved in day-to-day operations and maintenance of plants and Delhi Jal Board network so that they do not face any financial crunch and their service quality remains unaffected, a statement said. The DJB''s engineering divisions have been directed to ensure adequate water supply using tankers at night shelters set up by the government where food is being provided to the poor and needy. "All workshops providing necessary equipment and stocks for repair, maintenance of the treatment plants and DJB network lines have been asked to make appropriate provisions so that supply chain is not disturbed," the statement said.

