Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB under lockdown; Mamata seeks Rs 1,500 cr package

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:16 IST
WB under lockdown; Mamata seeks Rs 1,500 cr package

Coronavirus pandemic desolated vast swathes of West Bengal on Wednesday, the first day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, with streets empty and markets closed, but some frenzied panic buying at local departmental stores prompted police to use force to disperse customers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought a Rs 1,500 crore package from the Centre to supplement the state government's efforts to deal with the situation.

While most of the state was deserted, people in parts of Kolkata were seen jostling and squabbling in shops to buy essential goods, in violation of the lockdown guidelines against large gatherings. Frazzled customers were seen queuing up outside cooking gas agencies to buy spare LPG cylinders.

Police baton-charged unruly buyers in some places. People loitering aimlessly on streets were sternly told to return home, government officials said.

In Salt Lake area, the footage of a girl involved in a fracas with a policeman went viral on social media. The girl and her friend were arrested when she allegedly tried to bite a policeman who had stopped their car. In Birbhum and Bardhaman districts, police officials were seen shooing away people in overcrowded markets.

In some areas, authorities had to close down shops as people refused to abide by the guidelines on social distancing. Men in uniform were seen moving in neighbourhoods asking people to remain indoors and assuring them of regular supply of grocery, LPG cylinders, and foodgrains.

Amid such reports, the state government has asked all ration shops owners to draw circles at one-metre gaps outside the counters for the customers to stand inside them and ensure that the social distancing norm is maintained. Several leading online grocers have complained of inability to provide services due to the restrictions imposed by local authorities.

Following complaints of alleged police excesses, Banerjee said people engaged by online platforms for delivery of food items, vegetable vendors and those in other essential services should not be stopped during the lockdown. Farmers working in fields usually maintain distance between each other and there is no reason they should not be allowed to work, the chief minister said.

Banerjee said the state government has the right to decide on certain provisions of the National Disaster Management Act and a call will be taken on whether some of them can be relaxed after reviewing the situation on March 31. Meanwhile, the flight of labourers to their homes due to the lockdown is taking a toll on loading and unloading of agricultural produce at the storage facilities in West Bengal, and has raised concerns over a possible crisis in the supply chain in the near future.

Major railway stations, bus terminals, and airports were deserted. Only a few police vehicles and those associated with emergency services were seen on the roads. Vendors did not deliver newspapers in most parts of the state.

Most gated colonies and apartments in the state capital were locked while civic workers were seen sanitizing parks and bus stands..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians report first death from coronavirus

The Palestinians reported their first death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who lived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The woman had experienced symptoms and was later hospitalised before succumbing to the illness, s...

AIIMS to soon begin tele-consultation facility for patients

The AIIMS will soon begin a tele-consultation facility for its patients as it has shut down its OPD, including speciality services, and all new and follow-up patients registration from March 24 till further orders. The facility is likely to...

Club Med takes on the Frugals in EU 'corona bond' bailout battle

Leaders of nine EU countries urged the bloc on Wednesday to issue a common debt instrument to cushion their economies from the shock of the coronavirus crisis, challenging Germany and others adamantly opposed to pooling risk across the cont...

LCS Spring Finals to be played online

The League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals will take place online April 18-19, Riot Games announced Wednesday. After competition was shut down earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LCS resumed last weekend wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020