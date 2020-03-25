Essential service staff real soldiers in COVID-19 war: Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesdaysaidpeople employed in the essential services sector were the realsoldiers in the war against coronavirus. Greeting citizens on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Thorat saidthe Maharashtra government was taking the war against coronavirus very seriously and is doing everything possible to contain the outbreak.

"Government employees, policemen, health workers, pharmacists and others are the real soldiers. They have been fighting the battle to keep citizens of the state safe without bothering about their own well-being," the state Congress chief said in a letter. It is not possible to win the war against coronavirus without the support of those employed in the essential services sector, he said.

"While carrying out your duties, keep yourself safe. Wear masks, wash your hands, keep three-feet distance while treating patients and keep in touch with your families," he said, addressing the people.

All government employees from the chief secretary to district collectors and tehsildars are working hard, he added. Maharashtra will remember the sacrifices made by those working in the essential services sector, the minister said.

PTI MR ARU ARU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.