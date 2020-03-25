Left Menu
Development News Edition

Essential service staff real soldiers in COVID-19 war: Thorat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:19 IST
Essential service staff real soldiers in COVID-19 war: Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesdaysaidpeople employed in the essential services sector were the realsoldiers in the war against coronavirus. Greeting citizens on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Thorat saidthe Maharashtra government was taking the war against coronavirus very seriously and is doing everything possible to contain the outbreak.

"Government employees, policemen, health workers, pharmacists and others are the real soldiers. They have been fighting the battle to keep citizens of the state safe without bothering about their own well-being," the state Congress chief said in a letter. It is not possible to win the war against coronavirus without the support of those employed in the essential services sector, he said.

"While carrying out your duties, keep yourself safe. Wear masks, wash your hands, keep three-feet distance while treating patients and keep in touch with your families," he said, addressing the people.

All government employees from the chief secretary to district collectors and tehsildars are working hard, he added. Maharashtra will remember the sacrifices made by those working in the essential services sector, the minister said.

PTI MR ARU ARU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians report first death from coronavirus

The Palestinians reported their first death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who lived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The woman had experienced symptoms and was later hospitalised before succumbing to the illness, s...

AIIMS to soon begin tele-consultation facility for patients

The AIIMS will soon begin a tele-consultation facility for its patients as it has shut down its OPD, including speciality services, and all new and follow-up patients registration from March 24 till further orders. The facility is likely to...

Club Med takes on the Frugals in EU 'corona bond' bailout battle

Leaders of nine EU countries urged the bloc on Wednesday to issue a common debt instrument to cushion their economies from the shock of the coronavirus crisis, challenging Germany and others adamantly opposed to pooling risk across the cont...

LCS Spring Finals to be played online

The League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals will take place online April 18-19, Riot Games announced Wednesday. After competition was shut down earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LCS resumed last weekend wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020