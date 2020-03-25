Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arts and Culture allocates R150m funds to provide relief to practitioners

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday, 26 March 2020, to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Arts and Culture allocates R150m funds to provide relief to practitioners
“This necessary measure was a fatal blow to the sector since it depends on numbers for it to survive - be it gigs, concerts or sporting matches,” said the Minister. Image Credit: Twitter(@NathiMthethwaSA)

The Arts and Culture Department has reprioritized its budget allocation from Quarter One to avail over R150 million to provide much-needed relief to practitioners in the sector, as the country prepares for 21 days of a national lockdown.

"The allocated funds will be utilized to render various forms of support to practitioners during this period.

"Priority will be given to artists and practitioners, who were already booked by some of the canceled and postponed events funded by the department, as well as to the legends of the industry," said the Minister of the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture (DSAC), Nathi Mthethwa.

He was one of several Ministers to brief media on Wednesday on measures government is taking to counter the effects of COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday, 26 March 2020, to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

With the rapid spread of the virus through close contact, the arts and culture sector - which relies on big events filled to capacity - is one of the hardest hit.

Since the outbreak, over 25 TV productions have been postponed and about 15 live shows have been canceled.

In a bid to mitigate the economic impact on the sector, the DSAC, together with the Communication Department, is engaging broadcasters to ensure that producers pay casts and crews, who were due to go into production.

"Among the measures announced by the President was to limit gatherings to less than 100 people.

"This necessary measure was a fatal blow to the sector since it depends on numbers for it to survive - be it gigs, concerts or sporting matches," said the Minister.

On the sporting front, the Olympic Games and several football matches were canceled.

Partnership with the DSAC Playhouses to create live streaming programs

In support of playhouses, which are entities of the DSAC, the department will avail to artists a platform to perform live streaming activities, which include stand-up comedy, poetry sessions, and music.

"This will be done to keep people entertained, to showcase the work of the creatives, and to promote local content across all art genres.

"The department will commission service providers in the digital space to curate new programs in all disciplines to ensure that artists continue to work. The department will share detailed plans on the process for participation," said the Minister.

Support from entities of DSAC to practitioners

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) will offer immediate relief to practitioners in the film industry by prioritizing and making payments to beneficiaries, who have submitted milestones in the past two weeks on an urgent basis.

Beneficiaries, who are yet to submit milestones over the next three months, will also be paid.

As part of the slates programme, which benefits young emerging producers, the NFVF has identified a savings of R4.5 million from the current fiscal, which will be used as part of the relief programme.

"NFVF will provide a cash injection of R500 000 to the nine companies currently commissioned by the organization. This relief will only be contained to the slates currently commissioned by the institution, and would be extended to anyone else in the industry," said Mthethwa.

Support local content

The department also called upon both public and private broadcasters to lend a hand in the relief programme towards the sector by playing more locally produced content to enable artists to earn royalties and to show patriotism towards their country.

In an effort to educate and create and awareness, the DSAC will partner with artists to share messages about COVID-19, and also communicate messages that will bring courage and hope to South African citizens.

"Through our campaign, we will be sending out a strong message that carries many voices. This we will attain by commissioning young and upcoming artists, renowned artists, and our legends to curate via their respective social media platforms," said Mthethwa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand govt bars collection of fees by schools during lockdown

Uttarakhand Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram on Wednesday issued an order directing all government or private schools in the state to collect tuition fees from students after situation, created by the threat of the spread of COVID-1...

G20 has important role to play in addressing COVID-19 pandemic, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the coronavirus pandemic. The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to pro...

Palestinians report first death from coronavirus

The Palestinians reported their first death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who lived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The woman had experienced symptoms and was later hospitalised before succumbing to the illness, s...

AIIMS to soon begin tele-consultation facility for patients

The AIIMS will soon begin a tele-consultation facility for its patients as it has shut down its OPD, including speciality services, and all new and follow-up patients registration from March 24 till further orders. The facility is likely to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020