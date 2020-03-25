PDP condemns attack on gurdwara in Afghanistan

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan, describing it a cowardly and an inhuman act. In a statement here, PDP spokesman Harbaksh Singh expressed pain and anguish over the attack carried out on the Sikh temple in Kabul earlier in the day.

"We share the pain and grief of those who have lost their dear ones in the attack. We pray for the recovery of those who have been wounded by such a reprehensible action," he said. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) also condemned the attack.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on one of the religious places of our Sikh brothers in Kabul today killing innocent people. May better sense prevail.These acts are not part of Islam and humanity," JKPC leader Imran Reza Ansari said in a tweet. At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed his way into a prominent gurdwara on Wednesday in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country..

