Assam MP appeals to Shah for action against 'racial assaults'

Newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, on Wednesday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all the chief ministers of the northeastern states to take prompt action to check "racial assaults' faced by students from the region in metro cities. Bhuyan, in a statement, said a large number of northeast students living in "Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai" and other cities have been forced to vacate their residential places amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

"The local administration of those cities are not coming to their rescue. It is a very painful and inhuman act at this critical phase when PM Modi is appealing to people to stay at home. I will appreciate if the Union home minister takes appropriate and prompt action...", he said. Bhuyan also urged the chief ministers of the northeastern states to take up the matter with the home ministry.

The Union Home Ministry had on Monday asked all states to take action against those who harass people from the northeast by linking them with the novel coronavirus. "This is racially discriminatory, inconvenient and painful to them. It is requested that all law enforcing agencies in your State/UT may be sensitised to take appropriate action in cases of harassment when these are reported," it said in a communication.

