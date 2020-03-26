Left Menu
Hostels, PG managements directed not to ask occupants to vacate premises

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 00:38 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 00:38 IST
The Telangana Police on Wednesday directed managements of hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations not to ask occupants to vacate, after it received complaints that those residing in them were being pressured to leave during the COVID-19 lockdown. "Since the lockdown is under implementation, no permission/ no objection certificate shall be granted in this regard for any movement of people across the state till further orders in the overall interest of public health and public safety," Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said in a directive.

Serious action will be taken against any hostel or PG managements that violate this norm, he said. Police along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials were directed to hold meetings with hostel managements and ensure compliance. Earlier, hundreds of students and employees of hostels and PG accommodations gathered in front of police stations after boarders were reportedly asked to vacate. Following this, the police decided to give them a one-time pass to go to their native places and some of them were given the passes.

However, late in the evening, the DGP clarified that no passes would be issued for inter -state movement. In view of the latest directive, a senior police official also said hostel owners and PG managements have been counselled to provide all facilities to the inmates and now, the hostels are functioning. Earlier, Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali had ordered the police to issue permit certificates on fast-track basis to those students and inmates who have applied for permit certificates to go to their native places. Meanwhile, some people who were found "roaming unnecessarily" on roads were caught by police near check posts in different parts of the city and were asked to hold placards like "Practise social distancing", "Please avoid gathering" and "Often wash your hands" seeking public cooperation to check the spread of coronavirus.

