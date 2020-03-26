Left Menu
3 people with foreign travel history tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa

Three people who have a history of foreign travel tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three people who have a history of foreign travel tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa. According to the Directorate of Health Services, among the three are - a 25-year-old man with travel history to Spain, a 29-year-old man with travel history to Australia and a 55-year-old man with travel history to the United States.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that their condition is stable at present. "I have been informed by the state DHS (Director Health Services) that 3 individuals have been tested positive for #COVID19 in Goa. We are providing the best healthcare facility to the diagnosed patients," he tweeted.

"Their condition is stable at present. We have also traced their contacts and are quarantining them," he said in another tweeted. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the testing will be up and running in the next two days.

"Our testing facility will be up and running in the next 2 days. Our team of doctors are doing their best to make sure we contain the spread of virus in the state of Goa," he tweeted. (ANI)

